Music, memorabilia, and more
Born into a musical family in 1982, in the same year my brothers Patrick and Junior achieved worldwide success for their music, especially for their iconic song “Pass the Dutchie.”
Disbanding in 1985 the band would face heartbreak following the loss of Patrick Waite in 1993 at the age of 24. Frederick Jr found it hard after years of battling with mental illness. Frederick Jr passed away on 20th July 2022. As the younger sister and founder of the Musical Youth collection, I dedicate myself to preserving their legacy through the Musical Youth collection and share my brothers music, and creative visuals as my way of honouring my brothers. Creating memorabilia that celebrates their achievements ensures that their impact on music history is remembered for generations to come.
Having a deep connection to the musical legacy of my family and Musical Youth. Their music has had a significant impact on my life and the lives of many others around the world.
Remixing one of their hits, "Yard Stylee," in my version is a tribute as well, showcasing how their music continues to inspire new generations of artists and fans.
Listen to some of Musical Youth's tracks available on all streaming platforms.
featuring Musical Youth
Pass The Dutchie (speed up)
Featuring Musical Youth Yard Style
(speed up)
Here I am now releasing my first collaboration single, "All I Wanna Do (is make music)," I can't help but reflect on the journey that has brought me here. There’s a deep sense of fulfilment in finally pursuing my passion, yet it’s bittersweet knowing that my brothers, who were such a vital part of my inspiration, aren't here to witness this moment.
Growing up, I watched my brothers achieve incredible success with their music. They were everything I aspired to be—creative, driven, and unafraid to chase their dreams. Their music filled our home, their achievements filled me with pride, and their passion planted the seeds for my own. They made it look effortless, but I know now just how much heart and soul they poured into every note.
This was a part of the first project we did as Females About Music and I am so proud and thankful for everyone that made our projects a success. 🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾
I would like to thank Tinahje for collaborating with me on the production and co-writing the lyrics for our song. 🎵🎶 🎤❤️
Precious & Tinahje - All I Wanna Do
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/preciousandtinahje/all-i-wanna-do/
Featuring Musical Youth "Children Of Zion".
Featuring Musical Youth "Mash To The Youth Man Mash It".
Frederick Jr.'s final resting place.
Visual tribute - By Precious
Visual tribute - By Precious
Features Junior's verse on the extended mix version of the single "Tell Me Why?"
Visuals created & edited by Precious
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