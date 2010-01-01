Born into a musical family in 1982, in the same year my brothers Patrick and Junior achieved worldwide success for their music, especially for their iconic song “Pass the Dutchie.”

Disbanding in 1985 the band would face heartbreak following the loss of Patrick Waite in 1993 at the age of 24. Frederick Jr found it hard after years of battling with mental illness. Frederick Jr passed away on 20th July 2022. As the younger sister and founder of the Musical Youth collection, I dedicate myself to preserving their legacy through the Musical Youth collection and share my brothers music, and creative visuals as my way of honouring my brothers. Creating memorabilia that celebrates their achievements ensures that their impact on music history is remembered for generations to come.

Having a deep connection to the musical legacy of my family and Musical Youth. Their music has had a significant impact on my life and the lives of many others around the world.

Remixing one of their hits, "Yard Stylee," in my version is a tribute as well, showcasing how their music continues to inspire new generations of artists and fans.



